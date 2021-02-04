21 outfits pledge to raise awareness in cancer fight

Twenty-one organisations in Singapore have committed to raise awareness in the fight against cancer, pledging their support ahead of World Cancer Day, which is today.

The Singapore Cancer Society (SCS) said on Tuesday that the organisations, which come from different sectors, include Grab, Singtel and Home Clean Home.

They have taken part in initiatives such as encouraging their staff to lead healthy lifestyles through exercise and asking those aged over 50 to get screened, as well as organising activities for SCS beneficiaries.

"This signifies solidarity in the ongoing fight against cancer and is a strong testament to our message that no one needs to walk this journey alone," said SCS chief executive Albert Ching.

In commemoration of World Cancer Day, 15 buildings across Singapore will be lit up in orange, blue or a mixture of both this evening.

Organisers said the colours are meant to symbolise hope in the ongoing fight against cancer.

The 15 landmarks are the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay, Jewel Changi Airport, Orchard Gateway, ION Orchard, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Yishun Community Hospital, Marina Square, National Gallery Singapore, Ocean Financial Centre, Our Tampines Hub, Suntec City Mall, Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, The Fullerton Hotel and The South Beach.

Jean Iau