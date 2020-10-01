21 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 in the community and 15 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon (Oct 1), taking Singapore's total to 57,786.

They included three community cases, comprising Singaporeans or permanent residents, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also 15 imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, Westgate shopping mall in Jurong, 313@somerset and Ang Mo Kio Hub were among the new locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

Other places visited by Covid-19 patients include Grain Alley in Orchard Central, a Starbucks outlet in Sun Plaza, and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

The visits took place between Sept 23 and 29.

A total of 23 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Wednesday. They included three community cases, all of whom are work permit holders.

There were also four imported cases, comprising one Singaporean, one permanent resident and two work permit holders.

The Singaporean returned from India on Sept 12, while the permanent resident returned from Indonesia last Friday.

Both work permit holders returned from the Philippines on Sept 18.

All the imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 16 of the 23 new coronavirus patients announced on Wednesday.

Of these, 10 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period.

The remaining six cases were detected through surveillance testing.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day over the same period.

With 22 cases discharged on Wednesday, 57,473 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 41 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 209 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected over 34 million people. More than one million people have died.