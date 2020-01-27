20% of those infected could become severely ill: Expert

An estimated 20 per cent of the people infected with the Wuhan virus will become very ill, such as with more severe pneumonia, says a Singapore infectious diseases expert. That is the current estimate and this may change when more is known about the Wuhan coronavirus, also known as the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), says Dr Shawn Vasoo, the acting clinical director at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). With concerns growing, The Straits Times' Joyce Teo asked Dr Vasoo to explain what else is known about the virus.

Q Why does the virus lead to pneumonia and will everyone get it?

A In some people, the virus infects the lower respiratory tract (lungs) and this results in pneumonia. Not everyone will get pneumonia but in most diagnosed cases so far, pneumonia, of varying severity, has been commonly described.

Q How do I get cured of pneumonia? Is pneumonia the worst that can happen to me if I get the virus?

A As there are currently no proven specific anti-viral medications for the 2019-nCoV, one overcomes the infection with one's immune system, and recovers thereafter.

Not all cases of pneumonia are severe, but most patients who have fared poorly are those who have gone on to develop severe pneumonia.

Severe cases may have more concurrent chronic medical problems such as cardiovascular disease or lung disease.

Currently, an estimated 20 per cent of the people infected with the 2019-nCoV will become very ill (more severe pneumonia). However, this estimate may change as we learn more about this disease.

Q What are the symptoms of the Wuhan virus?

A The common symptoms include fever, cough, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath, especially when there is pneumonia. Occasionally some symptoms may be absent, for example, fever.

Q How do I know whether the cough, fever and other respiratory symptoms that I have are the common cold, flu, dengue or the Wuhan virus?

A It is not possible to distinguish clearly between the common cold, influenza and the 2019-nCoV. Even influenza, which is more common, can lead to severe disease and pneumonia. It also causes death.

However, unlike in Wuhan, there is currently no widespread community transmission in Singapore.

Hence, we would be concerned about a possible 2019-nCoV infection only if one has travelled to China or if one has been in contact with a known case of the infection.

As for dengue, respiratory symptoms are less common and fever, rash, muscle aches and headaches are more common.

Q When should I go to a GP?

A You should seek medical attention if you are not feeling well in general, particularly if symptoms have not improved in two to three days. You should seek immediate medical attention if you have risk factors for the 2019-nCoV as described above, so your doctor can assess you.

Q If I have symptoms, should I go straight to the NCID or a hospital?

A If you have symptoms, you can see your family doctor or a polyclinic doctor who will make the initial assessment. If more urgent medical attention is needed, or if it is a medical emergency, you should seek medical attention at the nearest emergency clinic or hospital.

Q What is the best way to not catch the Wuhan virus?

A Avoid travelling to affected areas, in particular Hubei province. If you are travelling to China, you should exercise caution, observe good hand hygiene (hand washing or use of hand sanitisers) and avoid crowded places.

Q What does wearing a mask do?

A As infection by the 2019-nCoV and other common respiratory viruses are spread by respiratory droplets carrying the virus, surgical masks can prevent inhalation of these droplets. You should wear a surgical mask if you are ill to prevent spreading whatever respiratory virus you have to others (this is most commonly influenza and the common cold viruses). This is part of being civic conscious.

Surgical masks may help prevent infection from respiratory viruses in general, if one is around sick people.

Those who are more prone to infection, such as the elderly or those with poor immune systems, would want to consider wearing them.

I would discourage the routine use of N95 masks as they need to be fitted to be effective. They are also more stuffy and uncomfortable if used for prolonged periods, and may actually be less effective than surgical masks if used improperly.

There is no known transmission of the 2019-nCoV in the community in Singapore at this point, so the routine use of a mask to prevent this particular infection is probably unnecessary.

However, if you are going to an affected area, you should strongly consider the use of a surgical face mask.

Q If I have been in contact with someone who has the Wuhan virus and am infected, how long would it take for the symptoms to show in me?

A This may vary, as patients have developed symptoms in as early as two days while others may develop symptoms later, for example in 10 to 14 days. The average is estimated to be about one week.

Q At which stage am I most likely to infect other people?

A You are most likely to be infectious when you have symptoms, in particular fever and cough.