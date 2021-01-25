20 large groups face action for breaching safe distancing rules

Twenty large groups are among the latest to face enforcement action such as fines for breaching safe distancing measures at East Coast Park, Changi Beach, Fort Canning Park, Kallang Riverside Park and Esplanade Park.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said that the National Parks Board (NParks) will be taking action against these groups, who had been out and about the weekend before.

She also urged the public to be cautious, and to practise safe distancing during the Chinese New Year period. "To safeguard the health of Singaporeans, agencies will enhance enforcement at F&B establishments, malls and other public spaces during this period, and will take firm action against operators and individuals who breach the safe distancing measures," said Ms Fu.

NParks, for one, is stepping up patrols at parks and beaches.

Members of the public can use online tools such as https://safedist parks.nparks.gov.sg/ to check on crowd sizes at public spaces, and observe safe distancing at all times.

Calling the recent emergence of Covid-19 clusters a "sobering reminder that we cannot afford to become complacent and let our guard down", Ms Fu warned that large clusters can form if Singapore is not careful.

"As we approach the Chinese New Year period, let's remain socially responsible by gathering only in groups of up to eight and not intermingling with other groups. We should also maintain a 1m distance between groups, and keep our masks on unless exercising, eating or drinking," she stressed. "These are simple but critical steps to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Covid-19."

Jean Iau