2 visitors allowed for warded patients

Up to two fully vaccinated visitors can visit patients warded in hospitals from yesterday, while residents of resident care homes will be allowed just one visitor at a time, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Only patients, residents and their visitors who are fully vaccinated - or certified medically ineligible for Covid-19 vaccines - will be allowed in-person visits.

Critically ill patients are allowed to register five visitors, but only two will be allowed at the bedside in order to prevent overcrowding in the wards, said MOH.

Individuals who visit during visiting hours will not need to take an antigen rapid test (ART) but are highly encouraged to do so. Caregivers, who have approval to stay in wards beyond the visiting hours, will have to present a negative ART result within 24 hours.

For exceptional cases, non-vaccinated individuals will have to show a negative ART result obtained within the last 24 hours of each visit administered or supervised by MOH-approved Covid-19 test providers.

These measures apply to all public acute care hospitals and their long-term community care premises, and private hospitals.

Those in residential care homes are allowed to designate four visitors but only one visitor will be allowed at a time, with these visits capped at 30 minutes. Visitors should schedule their visits ahead of time with the homes.

Visitors can check the respective websites and social media pages of the hospitals and homes for more information about visiting hours and guidelines.