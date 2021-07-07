2 unlinked Covid-19 cases, with one of them living in dorm

One of the Covid-19 cases reported yesterday resides in a dormitory, the first case reported there since June 14. It is currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). The other locally transmitted case reported yesterday is also unlinked.

There were eight imported cases. Seven were detected upon arrival, while one developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, the 10 new cases take Singapore's total to 62,640.

The last Covid-19 case residing in a dormitory, reported on June 14, was a 26-year-old Indian national who works as an electrician and resides at Westlite Juniper in Mandai Estate.

He was a close contact of a previous Covid-19 case.

MOH also closed two clusters, including the one linked to Atatcutz Singapore, a barber shop in Bedok.

The second cluster is the one linked to a 61-year-old woman who works at FairPrice in Clementi.

There are currently 22 active clusters, with three to 93 infections each.

Currently, 99 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised.

Most are well and under observation, but eight require oxygen and three are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Over the last 28 days, 23 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the intensive care unit or died.

Of these, 20 were unvaccina-ted and three were partially vaccinated.

So far, about 5.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, and about 2.2 million people have received their second dose of the vaccine, MOH said in an update on the national vaccination programme.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 76 in the week before to 24 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 11 in the week before to five in the past week.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.