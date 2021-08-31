2 new clusters at Tampines Bus Interchange and IMH

Two new Covid-19 clusters linked to Tampines Bus Interchange and the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) emerged yesterday.

The cluster at Tampines Bus Interchange has a total of 11 cases - all members of staff - after four new cases were added yesterday, the Health Ministry (MOH) said in its daily update.

With it, there are now eight bus interchanges marked as clusters. A total of 46 of the 147 new cases yesterday were linked to bus interchange clusters.

Of these, 15 cases are part of the Boon Lay Bus Interchange cluster announced on Sunday. It now stands at 31 cases.

MOH also reported clusters at Jurong East, Clementi, Punggol and Toa Payoh bus interchanges earlier this week. Covid-19 clusters at Bishan and Sengkang bus interchanges were reported earlier this month.

There were no new cases at Clementi or Sengkang bus interchanges yesterday.

The IMH cluster yesterday had four new cases, and the total now stands at six. They are made up of a staff nurse, a health attendant and four patients from two adjoining wards, said IMH.

The staff nurse works in both wards, and was confirmed to have the virus on Saturday, while the rest of the cases were detected through surveillance on Saturday and Sunday.

Both staff members and one of the four patients are fully vaccinated, while the remaining three patients are not vaccinated.

The two affected wards have been closed, with visits, admissions and discharges suspended until further notice.

Surveillance screening of all staff and patients in the two wards is ongoing, and IMH has also started one-off testing for all staff that will be completed by Friday. IMH added that it will progressively test all inpatients.

Seven new cases were also linked to the Bugis Junction cluster, which has grown to 209 cases since it was announced last Tuesday.

In its update, MOH said there are now 68 active clusters, which have between them three and 1,155 infections each.

Singapore recorded 147 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases yesterday, the highest number of local infections since July 22.

Of these, 53 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined, MOH said. Another 42 linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive. The remaining 52 were unlinked cases.

There were also eight imported cases yesterday. Three of them were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while five of them developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, there were 155 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore yesterday, bringing the country's total to 67,459.

A total of 441 patients are now in hospital. There are 19 patients who require oxygen supplementation, and five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 15 are seniors aged above 60, nine of whom are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The number of new cases in the community has risen from 240 cases in the week before to 723 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases also rose from 91 to 173 cases over the same period.

In total, 80 per cent of Singapore residents have received two doses of the vaccines, and 83 per cent have received at least one dose.