2 new cases in S'pore; doctor from private hospital among four discharged

Four more people with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have recovered and were discharged, and two new cases were confirmed yesterday by the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of cases here to 93. Of these, 62 have fully recovered. Case 59, a private hospital doctor, was among the four discharged.

The 61-year-old Singaporean was confirmed to have the virus on Feb 13 and had been warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

The anaesthesiologist is the first known healthcare professional in Singapore to be infected with the virus. He was not linked to any of the five known clusters but is a non-medical contact of Case 72, a 40-year-old man from China who holds a Singapore work pass. The man from China and his Malaysian family member - a 35-year-old woman who is Case 79 - are still in hospital.

Case 56, a Bangladeshi national who holds a Singapore work pass, has also been discharged. The 30-year-old is the first to recover out of the five Bangladeshi workers linked to a cluster in a Seletar worksite. Last week, the Bangladesh High Commission confirmed that one of the other four workers - Case 42 - was in critical condition.

Two men from the Grace Assembly of God cluster, Cases 49 and 73, were also discharged.

This means 12 patients - or more than half of the 23 cases in the Grace Assembly of God cluster - have now recovered.

Case 49 is a 46-year-old staff member of the church, while Case 73 is a 43-year-old Singapore Armed Forces regular who attends the church.

The ministry said most of the 31 patients still in hospital are in stable condition or improving, but seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. The new cases include two Singaporean men who do not have any recent travel history to China.

93 Number of coronavirus cases in Singapore as of yesterday. Of these, 31 remain in hospital, with seven in critical condition.

Both were confirmed to have the virus yesterday morning. Case 92, a 47-year-old, is warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital, while Case 93, a 38-year-old, is warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The ministry said contact tracing is under way to establish if the pair have any links to previous cases.