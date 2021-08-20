2 men to be charged for breaching SHN requirements

SINGAPORE - Two men will be charged in court on Friday (Aug 20) for breaching their stay-home notice (SHN) requirements and thereby exposing others to the risk of Covid-19 infection.

On April 30, Thanasegaran Elancharan, 26, and Yeo Ee Kai, 25, arrived in Singapore from the Dominican Republic and were served with SHNs from April 30 to May 21.

The two Singaporeans were each informed by an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer that they were not allowed to leave their individual rooms in the dedicated facility or have visitors for the duration of their SHN.

The two men were subsequently brought to the same dedicated facility in Orchard and assigned different rooms to serve their SHN.

On May 11, Thanasegaran allegedly left his room on several occasions and was found loitering in the common corridor without wearing a face mask.

The two men also allegedly agreed for Thanasegaran to visit Yeo in the latter's room. Yeo allowed him to enter his room, with Thanasegaran remaining there for about 1½ hours.

Those who breach SHN requirements are liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases Act, the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 - Stay Orders) Regulations 2020, or both.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Those found not wearing a mask or not wearing a mask properly outside their place of residence are liable to prosecution under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020. On conviction, first-time offenders are liable to get fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Members of the public can report information about anyone who fails to comply with SHN requirements to ICA on the website or call 6812-5555.