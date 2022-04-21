2 KKH departments to benefit from new Halifax Rd extension

A new extension at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) has opened up the volume and scope of services at its departments of psychological medicine and dermatology.

These two departments now have clinics that are twice as large as before, enabling them to have 30 per cent more appointments a year. There will also be a pharmacy in the extension, which was launched yesterday.

Associate Professor Mark Koh, head and senior consultant at KKH's department of dermatology, said: "Besides having more clinic rooms and dermatology procedure rooms, we can now offer comprehensive pharmacy counselling to women and children patients with chronic skin conditions, especially atopic dermatitis, to help them better understand their treatment plans."

The new clinics are equipped to manage complex conditions, including genetic skin diseases, vascular anomalies and severe, chronic eczema, he added.

KKH expects the extension to also benefit the psychological department's patients.

Associate Professor Helen Chen, head and senior consultant at KKH's department of psychological medicine, said: "The mental health needs of women and children are very much linked.

"Being able to provide continued care to these two groups in the same setting is indeed beneficial."

The expanded facilities, she said, can provide better clinical and support programmes to patients with mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, psychosomatic and psychotic disorders, and neuro-developmental disorders.

The soothing ambience at the extension can provide a conducive and calming environment for patients, she added.

KKH said the clinics had been seeing 24,000 consultations a year before the opening of the extension.

The extension is called KKH@Halifax and is at a heritage site in Halifax Road, 450m from the hospital's main buildings in the Rochor area.

Comprising two colonial buildings that were built in the 1930s, the extension once served as accommodation for Singapore Municipal staff and their families.

In the 1950s, they became offices and stores for the electrical and architect departments of the Singapore City Council.

KKH said its renovation of the buildings - which have elements of the colonial black-and-white architectural style - preserves their heritage. The new clinics retain some of the original tiling, lattice windows and exposed tiles, which sit alongside the modern clinical facilities, it added.

The buildings were unoccupied and managed by the Singapore Land Authority before they were handed over to KKH in 2019.

Renovations began that year and operations at the clinics started last December.

The extension is designed to meet modern sustainability requirements and has received the BCA Green Mark Platinum Award, the highest sustainability rating for non-residential buildings from the Building and Construction Authority.