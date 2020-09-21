18 new patients in Singapore, including four imported, one in community

Four new imported Covid-19 cases were announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

One traveller each arrived from Iran and Germany and two cases came from the Philippines. They were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The four were among 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday.

There was one case in the community - a work permit holder - who is currently unlinked to other cases.

He was detected during the rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are staying outside the dormitories, and was picked up even though he was asymptomatic.

The remaining 13 cases are foreign workers staying in dormitories. Five of them were identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and were quarantined.

The other eight were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers in dormitories.

Telecommunications service provider Zero1, located in the Trivex building in Burn Road, in the Tai Seng area, was among the places Covid-19 patients visited while they were infectious, MOH said yesterday.

The location was added to a list of places visited by community cases during their infectious period. Zero1 was visited on Sept 13 from 1.05pm to 2.40pm.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes, and the times at which they visited these places.

Update on cases

New cases: 18 Imported: 4 (1 work pass holder, 1 work permit holder, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 student's pass holder) In community: 1 (1 work permit holder) In dormitories: 13 Active cases: 368 In hospitals: 30 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 338 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,166 Discharged yesterday: 39 TOTAL CASES: 57,576

People who were at those places at the same time are advised to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the MOH website.

The ministry has said close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places, as they would have been cleaned, if necessary.

Singapore's total number of cases now stands at 57,576.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable - at an average of fewer than one case a day for the past two weeks.

Yesterday, 39 cases were discharged, making a total of 57,166 who have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 30 patients remain in hospital, while 338 are recuperating in community facilities.

None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.