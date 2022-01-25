17,699 under-12s infected so far, with 2,586 warded

A total of 17,699 children below the age of 12 have been infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 2,586 of them hospitalised.

More than 140,000 under the age of 12 have also had their first dose of the vaccine, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"On average, about 6,000 children are vaccinated daily," he added.

Mr Ong's comments on Sunday came after Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said last Friday that children aged below 12 are starting to make up the majority of Covid-19 cases who are admitted to hospitals.

Among 14,380 children below 12 infected with the disease from Oct 1 last year to Jan 16 this year, four had severe infection requiring either oxygen supplementation or intensive care unit (ICU) attention.

The KK Women's and Children's Hospital and the National University Hospital also reported that they are seeing more children with Covid-19 and non-Covid-19-related respiratory symptoms who require admission.

In his Facebook post, Mr Ong said: "Many countries are reporting spikes in children admission to hospitals due to Covid-19. Vaccination can prevent severe illnesses in children."

He added: "I have met parents who are worried about their children getting the jabs. They also understand the risks of infection, and are re-weighing the pros and cons."

In his post, Mr Ong included a table summarising the risks and benefits of vaccination for children.

The table shows that no serious complications from vaccination have been reported and confirmed locally so far, while there is a one-in-1,000 incidence of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, a condition where the child's immune system overreacts after a Covid-19 infection, typically two to eight weeks later.