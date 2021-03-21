17 new imported cases here, none in community

There were no community cases of the coronavirus reported yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were 17 imported cases, who had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

All new cases were asymptomatic and were detected through proactive screening and surveillance, MOH said.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from two in the week before to none in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also dropped from two in the week before to none in the past week.

"We will continue to closely monitor these numbers, as well as the cases detected through our surveillance programme," MOH said.

Among the 96 confirmed cases reported from March 14 to yesterday, 40 cases had positive serology tests, indicating a past infection.

Another 40 tested negative in the serology tests, and 16 results are still pending.

Among yesterday's imported cases were people who arrived from India, Myanmar, Romania, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Two cases are foreign domestic workers.

One case was already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment, while another case is her caregiver.

Update on cases

New cases: 17 Imported: 17 (1 Singaporean, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 3 work pass holders, 10 work permit holders, 2 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 0 (0 unlinked cases) Active cases: 132 In hospitals: 17 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 115 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,007 Discharged yesterday: 3 TOTAL CASES: 60,184

Meanwhile, MOH noted that one cluster remains open, with cases linked to a 41-year-old female Singaporean who is a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member. She was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Feb 8. The other cases are her spouse and domestic helper.

Yesterday, MOH said three more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,007 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

There are currently 17 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving and none is in the intensive care unit, MOH said.

Another 115 patients are isolated and being cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but had tested positive for Covid-19.

There have been 30 deaths due to Covid-19, and 15 who had the virus but died of other causes.