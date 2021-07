Sixteen Covid-19 quick test centres have been set up here since they were first announced about a month ago, and four more are on the way as Singapore ramps up its testing capabilities to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) - the national agency supporting Covid-19 testing - told The Straits Times last Friday that each centre has a daily testing capacity of between 400 and 1,000, depending on its size.