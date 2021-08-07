16 Covid-19 cases among staff, patients in Singapore hospitals

A total of 16 staff and patients in Singapore's hospitals and community hospitals were diagnosed with Covid-19 between last Wednesday and Tuesday this week.

But there is no evidence that infected workers spread the virus to their patients, said Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak.

The infections were picked up through routine testing of staff and also detected when infected workers developed symptoms and saw a doctor.

All staff had worn the appropriate personal protective equipment for the settings they were in, Associate Professor Mak added at a press conference yesterday.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced a cluster of four cases at Yishun Community Hospital. A new cluster of three cases was reported at Changi General Hospital on Tuesday - three days after MOH closed another cluster there that had 20 cases.

Prof Mak said 11 patients were diagnosed with Covid-19 even though they had tested negative when first admitted.

He suggested that some could have been incubating the infection, adding: "We cannot exclude the possibility that some of these patients have been exposed to infections either from other patients or from visitors."

When such cases are detected, epidemiological investigations are carried out to determine who may have been exposed to the virus.

Such close contacts are quarantined at home or in the hospital, depending on the level of care required, and their wards are locked down for at least two weeks to prevent further transmission.

"This does have a significant impact on our bed capacity and resources that we have dedicated to fighting Covid-19 cases," Prof Mak said, adding that this is why visits to hospital wards have been disallowed since Thursday until Aug 18.