15 new Covid-19 cases, with five imported, none in community

There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,654. They included five imported cases - one Singaporean, one permanent resident, one work pass holder, one dependant's pass holder and one long-term visit pass holder.

Four of them - including the Singaporean who is a 44-year-old man - returned from India, while the fifth imported case returned from Indonesia. All of them were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases announced yesterday. The last time there were no community cases was Tuesday.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 10 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday.

Among these, five were identified as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining five cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

No new clusters and no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients were announced yesterday.

MOH said that the dormitory cluster at 15 Kaki Bukit Crescent has been closed as it has not had new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The number of new daily cases in the community in a week has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day for the past fortnight.

With 42 cases discharged yesterday, 57,318 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 28 patients remain in hospital, while 266 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Update on cases

New cases: 15 Imported: 5 (1 Singaporean, 1 PR, 1 work pass holder, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 long-term visit pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 10 Active cases: 294 In hospitals: 28 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 266 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,318 Discharged yesterday: 42 TOTAL CASES: 57,654

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.