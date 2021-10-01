$15 antigen rapid test available at 25 quick test centres

For $15, people can now take an antigen rapid test (ART) at any of the 25 quick test centres islandwide after booking an appointment.

Appointments can be made from today at www.go.gov.sg/qtc-ART-testing

The test will be on a self-swabbed basis and supervised by an approved Covid-19 test provider, said the Health Promotion Board (HPB) in a statement yesterday.

The results, which are valid for 24 hours, may be used to fulfil testing requirements such as those for pre-event testing or for an unvaccinated person to dine in at food and beverage establishments.

The self-paid ART is not for individuals with acute respiratory symptoms, who should instead follow Covid-19 protocols and visit a primary care clinic for a medical examination and appropriate care, said HPB.

They will need to take a free confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

On weekends, when Swab and Send Home (Sash) clinics are closed, people can get a PCR test at eight designated regional screening centres and three quick test centres. Prior appointments for weekend testing must be made at www.go.gov.sg/ari-weekend-testing

This site is available only between 6pm on Fridays and 3pm on Sundays.