14 more deaths and 2,470 new infections reported

Fourteen people aged between 56 and 95 have died of complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

All except one unvaccinated case had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH in its daily update, without giving further details.

The new deaths take Singapore's total number of fatalities to 421.

There were also 2,470 new Covid-19 infections reported yesterday. They comprised 2,189 new cases in the community, 278 in migrant worker dormitories and three imported cases.

The local cases included 407 people above 60 years old.

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.05, down from 1.12 on Sunday.

This refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 200,844.

MOH said there are currently 288 patients who require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards, 67 who are unstable and are being closely monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 62 who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

The overall utilisation rate of the ICU is at 67.1 per cent, down from 68.3 per cent the day before.

Of the 383 ICU beds, 129 are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients. Another 128 are occupied by those with non-Covid-19 conditions and 126 beds are empty.

With 11 new cases reported yesterday, the Institute of Mental Health cluster is now at 278 cases. Of these, 262 are patients and 16 are staff.

Other clusters under close monitoring are Acacia Home in Admiralty, which has 11 new cases, and Jamiyah Home for the Aged in Tampines, which has seven new cases.

Orange Valley Nursing Home in Clementi and Banyan Home @ Pelangi Village in Buangkok added three new cases each, while Bukit Batok Home for the Aged added one new case.

So far, 84 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, 85 per cent has received at least one dose and 16 per cent has received booster shots.