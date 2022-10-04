130 here given wrong doses since start of Covid-19 vaccine drive

There have been 130 people here who received a wrong dose of Covid-19 vaccine since Singapore began its vaccination exercise in late 2020, with 11 people affected by overdosing and 119 having received a lower dose than the recommended amount of a vaccine.

This is out of about 16 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered here as at Sept 26, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament on Monday.

Of these incidents, seven involved children aged between five and 11, none of whom had any adverse reactions, he said. "The adults had either no adverse reactions or recovered uneventfully," he added.

His comments come after an incident on Sept 15 in which two adults were each given a full vial of undiluted Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a ProHealth Medical Group clinic in Hougang.

A full vial of undiluted vaccine contains five doses.

One patient was hospitalised after experiencing a headache and an increased heart rate, but was later discharged, while the other did not report any adverse reactions.

Dr Puthucheary said the Ministry of Health's (MOH) investigation of the incident is ongoing, and that it will take appropriate enforcement action if any regulatory breaches are found.

He was replying to questions from Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC), Dr Wan Rizal (Jalan Besar GRC) and Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) such as on the requirements for clinics to report when such cases happen, and safeguards to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Dr Puthucheary said vaccination providers are required to report any vaccine administration error or medical emergency following vaccination to MOH no later than three hours after such an incident occurs.

Providers are also required to inform patients immediately when a vaccination error has occurred and to monitor such patients' health with daily calls for the next seven days to ensure their well-being.

In a supplementary question, Mr Giam noted that there was a four-day delay between when the incident at the ProHealth clinic occurred and when MOH was informed on Sept 19. The Workers' Party MP asked how soon clinics must notify affected patients and extend assistance to them, and if there are any penalties for not reporting such incidents to MOH, or reporting them late.

"The patient should be notified as soon as the care provider knows that there is an error - that would be a reasonable expectation," Dr Puthucheary replied, adding that the patient should then be provided with immediate care.

As for penalties for late or non-reporting of such cases, he said this depends on the circumstances and reasons, and who knew of the matter but did not report it.

Referring to the incident involving the ProHealth clinic, he said: "As the matter is still under investigation, it would be premature for me to comment."