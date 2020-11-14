12 new cases; all imported for third day in a row

There were 12 new coronavirus cases yesterday, and for the third day in a row, all were imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

All were placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, the ministry added.

They comprise one Singaporean, two permanent residents (PRs), three work pass holders, two work permit holders, three dependant's pass holders and one long-term visit pass holder.

The Singaporean is a 19-year-old woman who returned from France.

The two PRs arrived from the United States and India.

Of the five employed in Singapore, three are work pass holders who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Britain.

One of the work pass holders, a 49-year-old Indian national travelling from the UAE, was a contact of a previous case.

The two work permit holders travelled from Indonesia and Myanmar.

Another three cases are dependant's pass holders who arrived from Russia, France and the UAE.

One of them, a 46-year-old Indian national who travelled from the UAE, was a contact of a previous case.

The remaining case is a long-term visit pass holder who travelled from the Netherlands.

All 12 cases, of which one was symptomatic, tested positive while serving their stay-home notice.

Update on cases

New cases: 12 Imported: 12 (1 Singaporean, 2 permanent residents, 3 work pass holders, 2 work permit holders, 3 dependant's pass holders, 1 long-term visit pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 Active cases: 78 In hospitals: 50 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 28 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,993 Discharged yesterday: 6 TOTAL CASES: 58,114

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories, said the ministry.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,114.

MOH also announced the cluster in PPT Lodge 1A has been closed as no new cases were linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The number of new cases in the community has remained low, with one case in the past week, which is unlinked, the ministry added.

With six cases discharged yesterday, 57,993 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 50 patients remain in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit, while 28 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.