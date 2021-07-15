12 Covid-19 cases detected at Rowell Road HDB block in Little India; mandatory testing for residents

SINGAPORE - There were 12 Covid-19 cases detected in two households at Block 639 Rowell Road in Little India, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (July 15).

Investigations are ongoing to determine linkage and the source of transmission, it added in a statement.

In order to uncover community infection cases, the ministry said, it would conduct mandatory Covid-19 testing for all residents of the block.

However, testing is optional for those who have previously tested negative for infection from July 11 onwards.

In the event a positive Covid-19 case is detected, the ministry will isolate the case, identify all close contacts, and test and quarantine them to protect the community from further transmission, it added.

Mandatory testing will be conducted at the pavilion at Block 636 Veerasamy Road on Friday between 9am and 4pm.

Any visitors to the affected block, or those who have interacted with residents there, from June 30 to Wednesday may also register for a voluntary swab test.

These tests will be conducted by appointment only at designated regional screening centres from Friday to Saturday between 9am and 4pm.

In an earlier Facebook post on Thursday, Jalan Besar MP Denise Phua confirmed there were multiple Covid-19 cases at the block.

She said MOH decided to conduct mandatory swab tests for residents in the block to ensure their well-being.

She added that the testing exercise was not located at the Block 639 void deck as there are other facilities and shops on the ground floor.

She also said the town council has cleaned and disinfected the entire block.

Ms Phua also urged everyone to do their part to make the area safe for all its residents, adding that she would be at the swab area with the Block 639 residents on Friday.

To book an appointment and for information on alternative test locations, affected members of the public may visit go.gov.sg/639-rr-covid-19-testing, or call 1800-333-9999.