1,101 new cases; weekly infection growth rate up slightly to 0.7

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,101 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore yesterday, down from 1,324 on Wednesday.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 56.4 per cent, down from 59.7 per cent on Wednesday, said MOH in its daily update.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate was at 0.7, up from 0.67 on Wednesday. This was the 20th day in a row that the growth rate has been below one.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Nine people aged between 56 and 99 died of complications linked to Covid-19, said MOH.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 735.

Over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent of local Covid-19 cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 0.9 per cent required oxygen supplementation in a general ward, 0.2 per cent were in the ICU and 0.2 per cent died.

The new infections comprised 1,050 cases in the community, 41 in migrant worker dormitories and 10 imported cases.

Of the community cases, 155 are seniors aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 267,150.

As at yesterday, 87 per cent of the total population have either completed the full vaccination regimen or had two shots, and 27 per cent have taken booster shots.