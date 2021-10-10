11 more deaths; new cases top 3,000 for 5th day

Singapore's Covid-19 death toll rose to 153 after 11 more people, aged between 56 and 90, died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

This is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day.

Five were men and six were women, all Singaporeans.

Four were vaccinated, three were partially vaccinated and the remaining four were unvaccinated. All except one had underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving further details.

Among them was a 56-year-old who had been partially vaccinated against the virus and had multiple conditions.

Yesterday was the 20th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

Large clusters at nursing home United Medicare Centre's Toa Payoh branch and a dormitory in Kim Keat Avenue, also in Toa Payoh, were highlighted by MOH.

The cluster at the nursing home had 54 cases, with transmission detected among staff and residents. One was a household member of a case.

There were 40 cases at the dormitory. MOH found no evidence of spread beyond the dorm.

Two new cases were added to the cluster at MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling, bringing its total to 91, comprising 84 residents and seven staff.

One new case each was added to the clusters at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre and Learning Vision @ Changi Airport.

There were 3,703 new Covid-19 infections, MOH said, including 2,868 new cases in the community, 832 in migrant worker dormitories and three imported cases.

This is the fifth day in a row cases have exceeded 3,000 in Singapore, and there were 113 more infections than the previous day. The local cases include 611 people above age 60. The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 124,157.

MOH, for the first time in its nightly update, gave a breakdown of the number of active cases in hospitals, Covid-19 treatment facilities, community care facilities and those recovering at home.

As at yesterday, there were 15,606 on home recovery, 2,875 in community care facilities and 360 in treatment facilities.

There were 1,569 cases in hospitals - five more than Friday. A total of 302 patients require oxygen support, with 40 in the intensive care unit.

A total of 392,555 people have received their booster shots and another 80,000 have booked their appointments.