11 cases linked to e-learning solutions firm at Science Park II

Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Singapore, with three linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

There are now 11 cases linked to the e-learning solutions company at Science Park II that emerged as a new coronavirus cluster last Friday.

Of the new cases, two are Singaporeans, one is a Myanmar national and the last one is a Japanese. The first three cases have no recent travel history to China, or to Daegu city and Cheongdo county in South Korea, while contact tracing is ongoing to determine if the Japanese patient has any links to the affected areas or previous cases.

The new infections bring the total number of confirmed cases here to 106. Meanwhile, two more patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of the fully recovered to 74, MOH said.

All four new cases are warded in isolation rooms at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), and had their infections confirmed yesterday morning.

Two of the four new cases, Case 103 and Case 104, are linked to Case 93, a 38-year-old employee of Wizlearn Technologies who was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus last Wednesday.

Case 103 is a 37-year-old female Singapore citizen who had been in Batam from Feb 21 to 23.

Even though she was identified as a close contact of Case 93 and linked to Case 101, she had not reported any recent illness.

Case 104 is a 25-year-old maid from Myanmar employed by Case 103, who had travelled with her to Batam.

Both Cases 103 and 104 had said they did not have any recent illness and were thus issued with home quarantine orders on Feb 26. But they were sent to NCID on Saturday after they revealed that they were in fact ill in the days before Feb 26.

Before being admitted to hospital, Case 103 had gone to work at Asia Asset Recovery at 2019 Bukit Batok Industrial Park A. She lives in Bukit Batok Street 31 with Case 104.

Case 105 is a 49-year-old male Singapore citizen who is linked to the cluster at Wizlearn Technologies.

Before being admitted to hospital, he had attended a business meeting at Toa Payoh Hub with Case 95. He lives in Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Case 106 is a 54-year-old male Japanese national who is a Singapore work pass holder.

Yesterday, MOH also provided updates on Cases 101 and 102, both of which were announced on Saturday.

Case 101, a 61-year-old Singaporean man, is linked to Case 103. He was admitted to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) last Friday and, before admission, he had gone to work at Asia Asset Recovery and visited the Eye Clinic at NTFGH with Case 102.

He lives in Bukit Batok Street 24 along with Case 102, a 41-year-old Filipina who is a maid employed by him.

MOH said that of the 32 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable or improving while seven are in critical condition. To date, 3,133 close contacts have been quarantined, with 367 still under quarantine.