106 new cases, with 39 linked to dorm clusters

Singapore reported 106 cases of Covid-19 yesterday, said the Health Ministry (MOH) in its daily update.

Of these, 103 are local cases and three are imported. They bring the total number of cases here to 1,481.

Of the new local cases, 52 have been linked to existing clusters - with 39 of them linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories.

There are 10 cases that have been linked to other cases. Contact tracing is being done for the remaining 41 cases.

While no new patient clusters were reported yesterday, the existing cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol added 10 more cases.

It now has 98 cases - the largest cluster here so far.

Five more cases have been linked to Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, which now has 34 cases, while four more cases are linked to Toh Guan Dormitory, which now has 18 cases. Both dormitories are located in Toh Guan Road East.

On Monday, Toh Guan Dormitory was gazetted as an isolation area - the third foreign worker dormitory to receive this order after the S11 Dormitory and Westlite in Toh Guan.

This means its workers will be quarantined in their rooms for 14 days.

The cluster with the biggest increase in linked cases yesterday was Sungei Tengah Lodge in Old Choa Chu Kang Road, which added 12 more cases for a total of 18.

Other clusters at dormitories - Tampines Dormitory, Cochrane Lodge I and Cochrane Lodge II - also had more patients linked to them, adding one to eight new cases.

Among the new cases are three women, aged 88 to 97, who are part of the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home cluster, which now has 16 cases.

MOH also gave updates on three patients from the public healthcare sector, all of whom had not travelled recently to nations or regions affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

One of them, announced on Monday, is a 22-year-old Singapore General Hospital nurse. She had not gone to work after she started showing symptoms last Saturday.

The second patient is another nurse, a 35-year-old woman from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. She went to work for a few hours on Sunday, the same day she reported the onset of symptoms.

The third patient is a 61-year-old healthcare assistant at Hougang Polyclinic. The woman did not go to work after she had symptoms last Wednesday.

MOH also said that 33 patients were discharged yesterday.

To date, a total of 377 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 627 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable or improving, with 29 in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Six have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection.