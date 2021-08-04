100 active clusters, including new one at Changi hospital

There are 100 active Covid-19 clusters in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced yesterday.

In its nightly update, MOH added that a new Covid-19 cluster has emerged at Changi General Hospital. A total of three cases are linked to the cluster, with two new cases linked to it yesterday.

This comes just three days after MOH had said on Saturday it had closed the previous CGH cluster.

That cluster had 20 patients linked to it and had been closed by MOH as there were no new cases for the past two incubation periods, or 28 days.

Meanwhile, MOH said last night that another cluster comprising six cases was linked to construction firm Kian Hiap Construction.

The two clusters were among eight new clusters announced yesterday, and all were linked to previous cases.

All the active clusters have between three and 1,097 infections.

Meanwhile, there were 37 patients who required oxygen supplementation, up from 36.

The number of people in critical condition in the intensive care unit has remained stable at seven.

Among these 44 seriously ill cases, six are fully vaccinated.

Of the vaccinated cases, four require oxygen supplementation while two are in the intensive care unit.

In total, there were 98 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, including 22 from the cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases in the largest open cluster to 1,097.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 21 were linked to previous cases and detected through surveillance while 31 were unlinked.

The remaining 46 were linked to previous cases and had already been placed on quarantine.

There were four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

The total number of cases here stands at 65,315.

MOH said that as at Monday, 63 per cent of the population has received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine under the national vaccination programme, while 77 per cent has received at least one dose.

In total, more than 7.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering over 4.3 million people.

More than 3.5 million people have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 108,815 doses of Sinovac vaccines have been administered as at Monday, covering 75,856 people.

MOH said 592 patients are hospitalised, and most are well and under observation.

Thirty-one seniors aged above 60 - of whom 27 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated - have fallen very ill.

MOH also said yesterday it has concluded Covid-19 testing for residents of six housing blocks here: Block 438 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, Blocks 430 and 445A Clementi Avenue 3, Block 3 Teck Whye Lane, Block 357 Yung An Road and Block 510 West Coast Drive.

A total of 2,300 individuals tested negative and 13 tested positive.