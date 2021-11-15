10 people die of complications; weekly infection rate dips to 0.97

There were 1,723 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, down from 2,304 a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily report.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate dipped slightly to 0.97, from 0.98 on Saturday.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is declining.

The infection growth rate has been below one for two consecutive days after it rose above one on Friday.

Ten people aged between 60 and 96 years died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said the ministry, without giving further details.

Singapore's total number of Covid-19 deaths now stands at 586.

The new infections comprise 1,651 cases in the community, 66 in migrant worker dormitories and six imported cases.

The community cases include 307 people aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases reported is now 237,203.

MOH said that there are currently 242 patients who require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards, 52 of whom are unstable and are being closely monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Another 69 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

The overall utilisation rate of the ICU yesterday was at 63.3 per cent, down from 66.3 per cent on Saturday, said MOH.

Of the 400 ICU beds, 121 are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Another 132 beds are occupied by those with non-Covid-19 conditions and 147 beds are empty.

One new case was reported yesterday at the Institute of Mental Health, bringing its cluster to 423 cases.

Other clusters under close monitoring are Iman Childcare (Woodgrove), Safari House Preschool (Toa Payoh), Surya Home in Buangkok, NTUC Health nursing home in Chai Chee, and Acacia Home in Sembawang.

These clusters each reported between one and six new cases.

