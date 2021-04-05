10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,478.

All of the cases were imported, with eight of them asymptomatic and detected from screening and surveillance, while two were symptomatic.

They were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They included student pass and work permit holders travelling from India, the United States, Bangladesh and Malaysia. There was also a sailor arriving on a vessel who was tested on board without disembarking.

MOH said that epidemiological investigations are under way.

The ministry added that all identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed under quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine so that the ministry can detect asymptomatic cases.

No new locations were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at two cases per week, the ministry added.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also been at two cases a week during the same period.

With 17 cases discharged yesterday, 60,187 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 40 patients remain in hospital while 206 are recuperating in community facilities. One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 people who tested positive have died of other causes.