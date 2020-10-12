10 new Covid-19 cases confirmed, none in the community

Ten new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, none from among the community.

Seven of the cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival here, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases here to 57,876.

Three of the imported cases are teenagers: A 14-year-old girl who is a dependant's pass holder with recent travel history to Saudi Arabia and the Philippines; a 14-year-old boy who is a permanent resident from Indonesia; and a 15-year-old boy who is a dependant's pass holder from the Philippines.

The other imported cases are a work permit holder from Malaysia, two work permit holders from the Philippines and a permanent resident from Indonesia.

The other new patients yesterday comprise three locally transmitted cases in a workers' dormitory.

Two of them had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission, said MOH.

They had been tested during quarantine to determine their status, even though they are asymptomatic, the ministry added.

The remaining case was detected through MOH's fortnightly rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from an average of two cases per day in the week before last, to an average of one per day in the past week, MOH said.

Update on cases

New cases: 10 Imported: 7 (2 permanent residents, 3 work permit holders, 2 dependant's pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 3 Active cases: 144 In hospitals: 44 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 100 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,690 Discharged yesterday: 7 TOTAL CASES: 57,876

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from an average of one case per day in the week before last, to none in the past week.

Seven cases were discharged yesterday, meaning that 57,690 patients here have fully recovered from the disease.

Forty-four patients remain in hospital, with one in intensive care, while 100 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.