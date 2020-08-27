10 imported cases, 3 in community among 60 new infections

A 76-year-old man is among 10 imported Covid-19 patients announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The permanent resident returned to Singapore from India on Aug 14 and was confirmed to be positive on Tuesday.

The other nine imported cases are two Singaporeans, two permanent residents, two work pass holders, two dependant's pass holders and one long-term visit pass holder.

All of them had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

They were among 60 new coronavirus cases confirmed by MOH yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,495.

Among the new patients are three community cases, comprising one Singaporean and two work permit holders, MOH said.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 47 new cases announced yesterday.

No new Covid-19 clusters were announced yesterday.

Block 4A Jalan Batu Hawker Centre in Mountbatten was added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, said MOH yesterday. Ten visits to the hawker centre were recorded between Aug 14 and 23.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

Update on cases

New cases: 60 Imported: 10 (2 Singaporeans, 3 permanent residents, 2 work pass holders, 2 dependant's pass holders, 1 long-term visit pass holder) In community: 3 (1 Singaporean, 2 work permit holders) In dormitories: 47 Active cases: 1,497 In hospitals: 65 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 1,432 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 54,956 Discharged yesterday: 155 TOTAL CASES: 56,495

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, the Health Ministry said.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 155 cases discharged yesterday, 54,956 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 65 patients remain in hospital, while 1,432 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.