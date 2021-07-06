1 new cluster; more cases linked to CGH, Henderson clusters

A new cluster was declared yesterday after one new Covid-19 case was linked to a 36-year-old Malaysian man who works as a driver at Omni Aquatic Supplies.

The Malaysian man had fallen sick on June 20, and his polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test came back positive on June 22. He is linked to a 31-year-old China national who works as a driver with MW Impex.

There were three other linked cases, with one linked to the 105 Henderson Crescent cluster, while two others were linked to the Changi General Hospital (CGH) cluster, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

This brings the total number of cases in the 105 Henderson Crescent cluster to 21, while the total number of cases in the Changi General Hospital cluster is 20.

Two other cases reported yesterday are currently unlinked, bringing the total number of locally transmitted cases to six.

There were also seven imported cases, of which five were detected upon arrival, and the other two developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

The 13 new cases take Singapore's total to 62,630 cases.

There are currently 24 clusters, ranging from three to 93 infections each.

MOH also closed the cluster linked to adult disability home MINDSville@Napiri in Hougang after no new cases were linked to the cluster for the past 28 days.

Currently, 102 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised.

Most are well and under observation, although 10 require oxygen and three are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Over the last 28 days, 23 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the intensive care unit or died. Of these, 20 were unvaccinated and three were partially vaccinated.

MOH also gave some updates on the national vaccination programme.

So far, about 5.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, and about 2.2 million people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 86 in the week before to 28 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 14 in the week before to four in the past week.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.