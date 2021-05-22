1 in 43 found to have had psychotic disorder

Like many other people her age, Ms Michelle Lai enjoys baking, hiking and doing barre, a workout that incorporates elements of ballet, yoga and pilates.

The 30-year-old hangs out with friends and volunteers regularly, giving talks on mental health.

And she is living proof of what diagnosis, medication and therapy can do for someone with a mental health condition. Ms Lai has schizoaffective disorder and, up till three years ago, used to experience things that were not there.

"When I'm unwell, I hear voices, see things people can't see, smell smells that people can't smell, and feel people punching or pinching me. Sometimes my mouth would have a bitter taste too," she told The Straits Times.

She is not alone in her experience. Results from the 2016 Singapore Mental Health Study, released by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) yesterday, found that one in 43 people aged 18 and above has had a psychotic disorder in their lifetime. This translates to over 71,600 people.

The study was conducted with 6,126 participants between 2016 and 2018. This is the second set of findings released from the study, with the first set - covering mood and anxiety disorders - announced in 2018.

It is the first nationwide study to examine the prevalence of psychotic disorders in Singapore's resident population aged 18 and above, the factors associated with them and the treatment gap.

The most common psychotic disorder here was schizophrenia, with about one in 116 - or 26,800 people - having been diagnosed with it at some point in their lives.

For those living with a psychotic disorder, the experience can be very distressing.

Marilyn (not her real name) was 20 years old when she began experiencing symptoms of schizoaffective disorder.

Those with this condition have symptoms of schizophrenia as well as a mood disorder, such as depression or bipolar disorder.

Now 30, the housewife told ST that her rush of thoughts used to keep her up for days. She said: "My mind tried to link things that were not connected - it'd affect my thinking, so I couldn't speak properly, I couldn't have a proper conversation with my family.

"When I watched TV, I'd think that it was talking about me and my family, and that could mean that something bad may happen to my family members. So I got very scared and worried, and my thoughts would run wild."

Ms Lai, who is currently unemployed, and who started manifesting symptoms of a psychotic disorder around the age of 18, had similar experiences in the past.

She said: "I thought that people were looking at me from the HDB block opposite, and when I went out, I thought that people were pointing at me. I wanted to dash across the road - the voices (in my head) were saying that the cars would not hit me, and I was running away from something."

She now takes a monthly injection to manage her condition, and has been largely symptom-free for the last three to four years apart from periodic bouts of depression, which she is able to manage on her own.

Until recently, she worked in the special needs sector and as a peer support specialist, drawing on her own experiences to support those with mental health conditions.

Marilyn has had three psychotic breaks since 2010 and was admitted to IMH for a short period on each occasion. But with medical support, she has managed to lead a relatively normal life, working as an accountant for seven years, getting married in 2017, and recently becoming a mother.

Both Ms Lai and Marilyn noted that there are still misconceptions surrounding psychotic disorders.

Marilyn said: "A lot of times, people think that those with this condition cannot be cured, and it's the end for them. They also think it means they have to stay in hospital on a long-term basis."

But her experience shows this is not the case, she said.

"We can lead a normal life as well with proper medication and intervention," she said.

"The stigma against those with mental health conditions still exists in Singapore. I hope that people here can learn more about these conditions and reduce this stigma because we are able to lead normal lives - we're not crazy people."

Early intervention key for patients

Psychotic disorders are serious and chronic conditions, but medications and therapy can help people manage them, recover and lead normal, fulfilling lives.

Dr Charmaine Tang, chief of the Department of Psychosis at the Institute of Mental Health, said early intervention is key to helping them cope.

Psychotic disorders may involve one or more of the following:

•Delusions, where there is the fixed belief in something that is not true.

•Hallucinations, which are sensations that are not real, such as seeing things that are not there.

•Disorganised thoughts, making a person's speech difficult to follow with no logical connection.

•Abnormal motor behaviour, which includes inappropriate or bizarre postures, or a complete lack of response to instructions.

The 2016 Singapore Mental Health Study found that the average age of onset of psychotic disorders here was 23.1 years, and that those with such conditions were 4.3 times more likely to be unemployed. At least 80.4 per cent of those with such conditions sought help for their symptoms.

Dr Tang said that when those with such conditions are more stable, therapy, social skills training, supported employment, and the support of family and friends play a big role in helping them too.