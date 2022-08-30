That zero per cent sugar level for milk tea does not mean no sugar: a 400g serving of such a drink contains 1.2 teaspoons of sugar.
Add tapioca pearls to it, and it goes up to almost three teaspoons of sugar.
That zero per cent sugar level for milk tea does not mean no sugar: a 400g serving of such a drink contains 1.2 teaspoons of sugar.
Add tapioca pearls to it, and it goes up to almost three teaspoons of sugar.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 30, 2022, with the headline 0% sugar level does not mean your drink has no sugar. Subscribe