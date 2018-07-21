Health tips, workouts and healthy sandwiches at Feel Fab Fest 2018

SINGAPORE - Visitors picked up health tips and broke a sweat in Muay Thai classes at the Feel Fab Fest 2018 held this weekend.

Organised by media group Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) for the first time, the sports, fitness and lifestyle festival held at Suntec convention centre halls 405 and 406 had something to offer for both the young and old.

On Saturday (July 21), a hot topic discussed at the event was diabetes, which affects one in nine Singaporeans. A panel of health experts addressed misconceptions and questions about the disease, such as whether intermittent fasting works in tackling diabetes, whether diabetes is reversible, and if smoking can exacerbate the condition.

The panel was moderated by The Straits Times' Senior Health Correspondent Salma Khalik, who said she hoped the audience learnt something from the talk that will help them.

She said: "Diabetes is a very long journey and there's no miracle answer to it. Every little bit helps."

Madam Emma Lai, 64, a former administrative manager, said the discussion has made her more mindful and she will try to look out for hidden sugar levels by examining food labels more closely.

Another panel at the event gave out advice on how to keep fit.

One of the panellists, national marathoner and double SEA Games gold medallist Mok Ying Ren, said that anyone can start running.

"The way to start running is to really start slow,build your fitness and be patient about it...have a target, such as signing up for a race and strive towards it," said Dr Mok.

Besides talks, there were also free classes, such as Muay Thai and Callisthenics classes.

One participant, tax professional Sheryl Fang, 27, said such free classes are a good initiative to give the public more exposure and allow them to keep fit.

Also on offer at the event are activities for the young, including a F1 racing simulator and healthy sandwich making competition for kids.

On Sunday, the event will feature panels on Parkinson's Disease and how to manage stress. The festival is open to members of the public for free.

For more information, visit www.feelfabfest.sg