Health Check Podcast: Why is ageing viewed negatively, and what can we do about it?

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with Professor Kua Ee Heok, the Tan Geok Yin Professor in psychiatry and neuroscience at the National University of Singapore. He’s also the vice-chairman of the Mind Science Centre, an academic research centre at NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, under the National University Health System.

They discuss what we can do about ageing and dementia.

Prof Kua has published 370 research papers and 35 books on mental health, ageing, stress, and addiction. His first novel, ‘Listening to Letter from America’ is used in a course on anthropology at Harvard University.

In the episode, Prof Kua spoke about a Jurong study and mentioned the Letter from America programme. The Jurong ageing study is a 10-year study on positive ageing and dementia prevention. It started in 2013 with the aim of preventing and alleviating symptoms of depression and dementia in the elderly residents of Jurong.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:01 Why is ageing now viewed more negatively?

7:08 The mental aspect of ageing

11:14 Debunking the ageing myth

16:02 How to age happily

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

