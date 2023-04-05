Health Check Podcast: New drug spells hope for patients struggling with obesity

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
Obesity is a huge and complex problem. It is linked to Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, obstructive sleep apnea, back pain and so many other health issues. However, there aren’t many anti-obesity medications out there.
Wegovy is not just a new prescription drug for those with obesity or high-risk body mass index, but one that is more effective and better tolerated than the current crop of treatments.
Its active ingredient is semaglutide, which was first developed to help Type 2 diabetes patients with blood sugar control, but then found to be effective in helping them lose weight as well.
Another brand of semaglutide called Ozempic, which is a lower-dose version meant for those with Type 2 diabetes had hit the market earlier. Both Ozempic and Wegovy have gone viral on social media for their off-label use as a weight loss drug.
In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Dr Khoo Chin Meng, the head and senior consultant at the National University Hospital’s Division of Endocrinology to find out more about the obesity problem and how semaglutide can help those with the chronic disease.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:22 Is the obesity problem getting worse in Singapore?
3:01 Is Ozempic the answer to the obesity problem in Singapore?
5:36 Side effects of Ozempic
7:15 Cost and accessibility of Ozempic
9:56 Do you need to take Ozempic regularly for it to be effective?
14:14 Can Wegovy replace Bariatric surgery?
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
---
---
---
