Health Check Podcast: New drug spells hope for patients struggling with obesity

Wegovy is not just a new prescription drug for those with obesity or high-risk body mass index, but one that is more effective and better tolerated than the current crop of treatments.

Its active ingredient is semaglutide, which was first developed to help Type 2 diabetes patients with blood sugar control, but then found to be effective in helping them lose weight as well.

Another brand of semaglutide called Ozempic, which is a lower-dose version meant for those with Type 2 diabetes had hit the market earlier. Both Ozempic and Wegovy have gone viral on social media for their off-label use as a weight loss drug.

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Dr Khoo Chin Meng, the head and senior consultant at the National University Hospital’s Division of Endocrinology to find out more about the obesity problem and how semaglutide can help those with the chronic disease.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:22 Is the obesity problem getting worse in Singapore?

3:01 Is Ozempic the answer to the obesity problem in Singapore?

5:36 Side effects of Ozempic

7:15 Cost and accessibility of Ozempic

9:56 Do you need to take Ozempic regularly for it to be effective?

14:14 Can Wegovy replace Bariatric surgery?

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow Health Check Podcast here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

---

Special edition series:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!