Health

Self-service options at new polyclinic

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Kallang residents can now take charge of their health and well-being by accessing self-service healthcare services at the new Kallang Polyclinic.

The facility boasts self-service blood pressure machines and a vaccine vending machine that monitors inventory in real-time and dispenses the right vaccine using its in-built image recognition system. Such automation is in line with Singapore's emphasis on workforce productivity so nurses can focus more on patient care. The services provided by the polyclinic are also in line with Healthier SG, the national focus on preventive healthcare.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 08, 2022, with the headline Self-service options at new polyclinic.

