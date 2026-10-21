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Heading to Taiwan? You can now pay with DBS PayLah!

DBS PayLah! will be accepted across the Taiwan QR Code merchant network from 2027.

SINGAPORE – Eating and shopping in Taiwan just got easier for DBS PayLah! users, who can now make QR code payments at over 250,000 Taiwanese merchant locations.

In a statement on Oct 21 , DBS Bank said PayLah! will be accepted at shops displaying the Taiwan QR Code (TWQR) acceptance mark or QR payment notices bearing the TWQR label.

To pay, users can use the latest version of PayLah! to scan the QR code displayed in Taiwan. Before confirming payment, they can view the amount in T aiwan Dollars, the applicable exchange rate and the final amount payable in Singapore dollars.

PayLah! can currently be used at about two-thirds of the TWQR merchant network, with participating providers including iPass Money, Taiwan Pay, PXPay Plus and Easy Wallet.

In 2027 , PayLah! will be accepted across TWQR merchant network as more providers such as JKO Pay come on board, said DBS.

The bank said it will also introduce a merchant-scan-customer payment option that will let major retailers in Taiwan scan PayLah! user’s QR codes.

DBS is the first Singapore bank to connect its customers to Taiwan’s TWQR, adding to its existing cross-border QR payment coverage across I ndonesia’s QRIS, Malaysia’s DuitNow, Thailand’s PromptPay and UnionPay globally.

From 2027, businesses in Singapore will be able to accept QR payments from DBS Taiwan customers, who can scan SGQR codes to pay.

DBS Bank Taiwan , serving as a settlement agent bank for the NETS-TWQR linkage, will support the settlement of cross-border transactions in Taiwan.

“Together, these developments strengthen payment connectivity between both markets, making everyday transactions more convenient for travellers while expanding payment options for merchants,” said DBS.

To encourage the use of cross-border QR payments, DBS said it will offer cashback capped at $3 to those who have not used PayLah! for overseas QR transactions in the past 12 months. Cashback redemption is limited to once per month, with 20,000 redemptions available monthly.

From Nov 16, 2026, to Jan 31, 2027, eligible customers can earn cashback when they scan to pay in Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand or Indonesia, with no minimum spend required.

Chan Sow Han , head of payments and unsecured lending in the Consumer Banking Group at DBS Singapore , said people in Asia have different ways of paying for everyday purchases, shaped by the local payment systems they use.

“At DBS, we’re working with partners to bring more of these systems within reach of our customers, so that paying overseas feels as familiar and straightforward as it does at home,” she said.

She added that the bank’s cross-border QR payment services have seen strong take-up, with transaction volumes growing 2.5 times year on year and the number of unique users doubling.

“Our collaboration with Taiwan’s TWQR builds on this momentum, bringing consumers and merchants across Asia closer together and making it easier for customers to pay wherever their journeys take them,” said Chan.

A seasoned traveller who only wanted to be known as Ong said he looks forward to using PayLah on his next trip to Taiwan.

“Night markets are always a highlight of my trips to Taiwan, but I’ve usually had to rely on cash to pay for food and other purchases. I’m looking forward to using PayLah! on my upcoming trip in November, especially since I’ve already experienced how easy and convenient it is to use in Bangkok and Johor Bahru,” said the 46-year-old auditor.

According to Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency, Taiwan welcomed a total of 8.575 million visitor arrivals in 2025 , with Singapore ranking among the top 10 visitor source markets.