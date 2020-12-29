Heading back to school with dad: Over 40,000 families to participate in father-child bonding initiative

SINGAPORE - Over 40,000 families in 32 primary schools will be taking part in Back to School with Dad in the upcoming school year, starting on Jan 4 and Jan 5.

The initiative, which encourages fathers to accompany their children to school on the first two days, is organised by the Centre for Fathering and national movement Dads for Life.

Since 2006, the Centre for Fathering has been encouraging fathers to take time out from work in the first two days of the school year to ease their children into a new class.

Minister of State for Education and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling highlighted the crucial roles both parents play in a child's upbringing and education.

"Typically, we tend to see mothers being more involved in this process. But fathers are important too, and should partner their spouses more concretely in this endeavour. Back to School with Dad is therefore an excellent initiative, and I encourage all our schools to embrace it to encourage father-child bonding," she said.

Ms Sun added that while the initiative focuses on the first two days of the school year, she hoped it would serve as a catalyst for more sustained efforts. "We hope to see all fathers making more time to send their children to school and to write notes of encouragement to them on a regular basis," she said.

A Back to School with Dad card has also been designed for fathers to write a note of encouragement to their children, a surprise for students to find in their lunch boxes during recess.

Chief executive of Centre for Fathering and Dads For Life Bryan Tan said: "We hope that many more schools will appreciate the importance of a father's involvement in his child's schooling journey and pledge their support towards the Back to School with Dad initiative."

Sharing his own experience, Mr Tan said: "When I send my children to school, I've noticed that they would always look back at the school gate to see if I am still there before they enter the school. This made me realise that my presence reassures them that Daddy will always be there, watching their backs."

More information on the initiative as well as a printable copy of the designed card is available here.