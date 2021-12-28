He stalked her despite multiple police reports

In an interview last month with The Straits Times, Alice's sister wondered if time behind bars would have protected victims like Alice.

"Even if (John) was remanded, I've read other harassment reports where the sentence is backdated so the (perpetrator) could be out in a few months (after the person is sentenced).

"If a man hasn't gotten over (the end of the relationship), then he can always go back to harassing the woman once he's out."

The coroner's findings showed John had tried repeatedly to reconcile with Alice, forcibly at times.

In the 12 months leading up to her murder, Alice did everything she could to protect herself and her children from John.

But multiple police reports and a personal protection order (PPO) still could not stop him from constantly messaging and stalking her.

He followed Alice incessantly and, once, picked up their son from school without warning and sent her a picture, which alarmed her. He also tried to drag her out of her parents' flat by her arm, pulling her hair while her brother and mother tried to fend him off.

Not even court appearances to respond to allegations of stalking and breaches of the PPO could stop him.

When he was granted bail and despite conditions that were meant to stop him from contacting Alice, he would often continue to terrorise her, even following her on her morning commute as she sat in a private-hire car.

He would sometimes send her messages that he was watching her and call her 60 times a day.

"She had fear all the time and said she would feel like someone was following her whenever she stepped out of (our parents') home because she really didn't know where he would turn up," Alice's sister said.

"I don't know what else she could have done... She made a lot of police reports, went down to the station, gave her statements but it seemed like nothing would stop him; even after he was charged and had to go to court, he still continued.

"We were wondering why people who breach the PPO are still allowed to be out."

She is now the guardian for Alice's children, whom she is shielding from the trauma that comes with losing both parents.

"The kids are doing well. It really shows what an amazing mum my sister was for raising such strong kids," she said.

The last year of her life

On Feb 12, 2010, John is detained under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act. He is released five years later, on Feb 2, 2015, and returns to live with his wife Alice, whom he married in 2000, and their two daughters and son.

Feb 12, 2020: John turns violent during an early morning fight. He grabs Alice by the neck and pushes her against a wall.

He releases her after she struggles, but then tries to strangle her again. One of their daughters calls the police for help.

Feb 15, 2020: Alice moves out with her children and, 11 days later, is granted an expedited order restraining John from using violence against her and their children.

That same day, on Feb 26, he turns up at their son's school unannounced, leaves the school with their son, and sends Alice photos.

Alice is "distressed and threatened" by his persistent messages. She files three police reports that day.

March 6, 2020: Alice is granted a personal protection order (PPO) to restrain John from using violence against her.

Alice and John are ordered by the Family Justice Courts to attend counselling with an agency appointed by the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Over the next few months, John continues to harass Alice by following her, once even jumping into the private-hire car she is in.

On another occasion, he turns up at the unit where their son is having tuition, confronts her there and then presses his lips against hers.

April 2020: He barges into her parents' unit and drags her out, and stops only when the police arrive at the scene. The harassment continues on an almost weekly basis. June to October 2020: He appears before the State Courts on several occasions to answer to allegations of stalking and breach of PPO.

The harassment continues, and in August, John, who has been out on bail since June 3, seeks help at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for stress, saying he has difficulty sleeping.

In October, he turns up at her parents' home again and tries to drag her out, according to Alice's mum. Alice's father and brother stop him.

Nov 1, 2020: John goes to IMH and asks to be admitted for a night. He is given medication while medical social workers and case managers extend support to him.

Dec 8, 2020: John attends his last counselling session. He fails to turn up for the next one scheduled for January.

Jan 6, 2021: John returns to court. His bail is extended again.

Jan 27, 2021: He returns to court again and the matter is fixed for further mention on Feb 17.

Feb 10, 2021: Almost a year to the day when he tried to strangle his wife, John turns up at her parents' home armed with a knife and stabs her repeatedly.

He then returns home and ends his own life.

