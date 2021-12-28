He stalked her despite multiple police reports

In an interview last month with The Straits Times, Alice's sister wondered if time behind bars would have protected victims like Alice.

"Even if (John) was remanded, I've read other harassment reports where the sentence is backdated so the (perpetrator) could be out in a few months (after the person is sentenced).

"If a man hasn't gotten over (the end of the relationship), then he can always go back to harassing the woman once he's out."

The coroner's findings showed John had tried repeatedly to reconcile with Alice, forcibly at times.

In the 12 months leading up to her murder, Alice did everything she could to protect herself and her children from John.

But multiple police reports and a personal protection order (PPO) still could not stop him from constantly messaging and stalking her.

He followed Alice incessantly and, once, picked up their son from school without warning and sent her a picture, which alarmed her. He also tried to drag her out of her parents' flat by her arm, pulling her hair while her brother and mother tried to fend him off.

Not even court appearances to respond to allegations of stalking and breaches of the PPO could stop him.

When he was granted bail and despite conditions that were meant to stop him from contacting Alice, he would often continue to terrorise her, even following her on her morning commute as she sat in a private-hire car.

He would sometimes send her messages that he was watching her and call her 60 times a day.

"She had fear all the time and said she would feel like someone was following her whenever she stepped out of (our parents') home because she really didn't know where he would turn up," Alice's sister said.

"I don't know what else she could have done... She made a lot of police reports, went down to the station, gave her statements but it seemed like nothing would stop him; even after he was charged and had to go to court, he still continued.

"We were wondering why people who breach the PPO are still allowed to be out."

She is now the guardian for Alice's children, whom she is shielding from the trauma that comes with losing both parents.

"The kids are doing well. It really shows what an amazing mum my sister was for raising such strong kids," she said.

Jean Iau