He spent lifetime serving others: Temasek Foundation

In a lifetime spent in service of others, Mr Richard Magnus made a lasting difference in improving the lives of the vulnerable, especially children. Temasek Foundation expressed its condolences in a letter addressed to his wife and two children yesterday. Mr Magnus had been the foundation's deputy chairman since 2020, and chairman of Temasek Foundation Cares since its inception in 2009.

In the letter, Temasek Foundation chairman Benny Lim said Mr Magnus had championed new social models of care, impacting the quality of life of those in need and their caregivers. "He personally lobbied and tirelessly galvanised many public agencies to work together to test-bed new care models which address emerging and latent needs," wrote Mr Lim.

The letter added that Mr Magnus had a personal interest in helping vulnerable children, and had spearheaded a programme to train therapists to handle child trauma so that vulnerable children are provided with timely and appropriate care.

He also secured support from the Temasek Emergency Preparedness Fund to develop the concept of emergency preparedness under the Stay Prepared initiative. Several programmes were launched under this initiative to build Singaporean's resilience and these proved invaluable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Magnus spent more than 50 years in public service.

"Richard spent a lifetime in the service of others," Mr Lim wrote.

"He did so always with integrity, honour, fair-mindedness and compassion. We in Temasek Foundation are privileged to have known him as a friend and to have enjoyed his passion and benefited from his leadership in the pursuit of the common cause to do good for all."

David Sun