SINGAPORE – When Mr Louis Eu Kaijie scored an E8 in English and a D7 in mathematics in his O-level examinations in 2019, the then 17-year-old was devastated to find out he could not qualify for admission to pursue a polytechnic education in healthcare.

In May 2024, he was valedictorian at Republic Polytechnic’s diploma in health services management (DHSM) graduation ceremony.