He arranged for shuttle buses for senior residents

Since Feb 24, elderly residents in Potong Pasir have been taking shuttle buses from Potong Pasir Community Club (CC) to the vaccination centre at Jalan Besar CC.

The free shuttle bus service was an initiative headed by the chairman of the Potong Pasir Citizens Consultative Committee, Mr Chua Kian Meng, 64.

He helped to make arrangements with several bus companies to ferry the seniors to Jalan Besar CC and back to Potong Pasir CC after their shots.

One of the seniors, Madam Yap Yeen Kiw, 70, said she was thankful for the arrangement and added that the journey was convenient and fast.

To carry out the initiative, Potong Pasir CC depends on an army of volunteers to accompany the seniors to the vaccination centre to ensure their safety and comfort.

Mr Chua said that there are more than 200 volunteers registered with Potong Pasir CC who can be activated at a moment's notice to help out with the initiative.

He said that CC staff send requests for volunteers to the volunteer chat groups, and the volunteers indicate their availability, allowing the staff to ensure that someone would be able to help.

The volunteers also make home visits to elderly residents in Potong Pasir who are eligible for the vaccination.

They then help the seniors to book their places on the buses.

Mr Chua said: "One thing I can be sure of is that when help is needed at the community club, the volunteers are there."

At Jalan Besar CC, volunteers from the People's Association help out with the registration of the seniors to support the vaccination efforts of Fullerton Health, the health service provider that runs the vaccination centre at the CC.

A Fullerton Health spokesman said: "The People's Association volunteers have been very helpful.

"They are familiar with the residents, and that makes the registration process smoother and more enjoyable for the seniors."