UNITY AMID CRISIS

This incident also brought the residents closer together. That was a good thing. Everyone was caring for one another and showing concern.

MR WILSON TAN, brother of Mr Winston Tan (left), who lives in the unit directly below the flat that caught fire in Block 39 Telok Blangah Rise last Saturday. Mr Winston Tan has had to use pails to collect the water dripping from the ceiling as a result of the fire.