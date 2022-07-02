HDB resale, private home prices rise in Q2

Prices for both Housing Board resale flats and private properties climbed in the second quarter of this year, although rising mortgage rates could put a damper on buyers' activities in the coming months, analysts said.

HDB resale flat prices climbed by 2.6 per cent in the second quarter, a slightly faster pace compared with the 2.4 per cent increase in the previous quarter, according to HDB's flash estimates that were released yesterday.

Some analysts said this was a sign the HDB market could be losing its momentum, as quarterly price gains this year have stayed around 2.5 per cent, compared with 3 per cent last year.

Huttons Asia senior director of research Lee Sze Teck said the second quarter of the year was usually the busiest, as market activities bounce back after a seasonal festive lull in the first quarter, but figures show a dip in sales volume.

PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying said the lower resale volume could also have been due to limited supply, a mismatch in price expectations between buyers and sellers, and the cooling of buying demand following robust sales last year.

In addition, the attractive locations - including two under the prime location public housing model - in May's Build-To-Order sales exercise could have siphoned off some demand from the HDB resale market, said Ms Wong.

She added she expected HDB resale prices to climb this year, albeit at a slower pace of 7 per cent to 9 per cent, compared with the 12.7 per cent full-year increase last year.

In the private property market, home prices bounced back in the second quarter as buyers showed strong demand for new launches.

This comes after a price growth slowdown in the first quarter, which some analysts said was a knee-jerk reaction to the latest round of property curbs introduced in December last year.

Overall, private home prices rose 3.2 per cent in the second quarter, fuelled mainly by the non-landed private home segment which grew by 3.3 per cent, according to flash estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released yesterday.

Analysts said the pick-up in price growth was driven largely by strong buying demand for new condominium launches that were sold at higher benchmark prices, after a lull period in the first quarter of this year. Price growth for non-landed private homes was driven mainly by new launches in the city fringe, or the rest of central region, where home values rebounded by 6 per cent in the second quarter, reversing the fall of 2.7 per cent in the first quarter.

Buying activities in the city fringe sub-market were propped up by strong demand for new launches such as Piccadilly Grand at Farrer Park and Liv @MB at Mountbatten, which were launched in May.

PropNex Realty chief executive Ismail Gafoor noted that both projects clocked robust sales with average prices at $2,182 per sq ft at Piccadilly Grand and $2,409 per sq ft at Liv @MB.

Ms Tricia Song, CBRE head of research for South-east Asia, noted that both projects set new benchmark prices as developers held firm on their asking prices amid higher construction costs and low unsold inventory.

"The strong showing at the two projects might be indicative that investment and genuine demand and liquidity for well-located projects are still relatively strong despite recent cooling measures and global economic headwinds," said Ms Song.

"Some buyers could also be locking in mortgage rates ahead of anticipated further interest rate hikes, especially since selling prices at future launches are likely to remain elevated with land prices staying firm," she added.

In the longer term, rising mortgage loans could put a drag on private home sales, with price growth expected to slow down in the second half of the year as buyers are more cautious with their purchases, said some analysts.

Mr Leonard Tay, head of research at Knight Frank Singapore, noted: "Price increases could taper in the coming months as rising interest rates will be a natural cooling measure in the second half of this year, reining in home buyers' purchasing power."

Those who have taken up bank loans for their HDB resale flats may see some impact if mortgage rates continue to rise, although the impact will be smaller compared with private property owners.

This is because the loan quantum for most HDB flats tends to be smaller than that for private properties, and Singapore's public housing market is usually less susceptible to macroeconomic fluctuations, unlike investment properties, said Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at OrangeTee and Tie.

"However, the impact may be more keenly felt when bank home loan rates move above 3.5 per cent. When interest rates for home loans are high, borrowers may be reluctant to spend too much on their HDB flats since buyers are faced with less affordability and lower borrowing power," said Ms Sun.

As a result, demand for HDB resale flats may moderate when more buyers turn cautious in their home purchases, she added.