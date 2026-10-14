Haze shelters to open, N95 masks to be distributed amid worsening haze

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Allan Chan, 78, waiting for a mask vending machine to be set up at Clementi Bus Interchange on Oct 14.

SINGAPORE – Amid the worsening haze situation in Singapore, masks will be distributed to vulnerable Singaporeans from Oct 14, and air-conditioned rooms in community clubs and some Residents’ Committee centres will open for residents to seek respite in.

The People’s Association (PA) grassroots organisations will start distributing N95 masks to eligible Singaporeans, including seniors, pregnant women, children and teenagers, and people with medical conditions such as asthma.

To complement PA’s distribution, mask vending machines will also be made available at 37 public transport hubs and social services’ offices.

These measures were activated after air quality worsened, with a spike in the dominant haze pollutant, PM2.5, in the afternoon of Oct 14. The PM2.5 reading soared to the very high range of 284 in the west, with the central, east and south in the high range.

Given that PM2.5 levels have reached the very high range and taking into consideration the possibility that the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) may enter the very unhealthy range of above 200, the Government has commenced the distribution of masks, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a statement on Oct 14.

As at 5pm on Oct 14, the PSI was unhealthy across all regions, ranging from 118 to 160.

Each eligible person can receive a pair of masks after showing their NRICs. They may also ask a family member or friend to collect the masks on their behalf using the eligible person’s NRIC.

Those eligible to collect the masks include:

Pioneer Generation

Merdeka Generation

CHAS Orange card holder

CHAS Blue card holder

Medical Fee Exemption Card holder

Recipients of ComCare Assistance

Pregnant women

Children between seven and 16 years old

People with medical conditions like asthma

Expectant mothers, children and those with medical conditions may collect masks only at PA venues such as community clubs.

The PA offices and vending machine locations are found at go.gov.sg/hazemask

“N95 masks will be made available progressively at the designated collection points and may not be immediately available at all locations,” said NEA.

“The vending machines are being progressively deployed across the island from this evening and stocks at all collection points will be replenished progressively and regularly.”

Vulnerable persons such as the elderly, pregnant women and individuals with chronic heart or lung disease are advised to wear an N95 mask when the air quality forecast is in the very unhealthy range, and if they must be outdoors for several hours.

However, those with severe lung or heart problems who have difficulty breathing should consult their doctor before using an N95 mask, added NEA.

Air-conditioned rooms in community clubs, and selected Residents’ Committee and Residents’ Network Centres, have also been set up as haze shelters for the public to seek respite in. Residents may contact their nearest CCs regarding their operating hours and location of the haze shelters.

If the 24-hour PSI enters the hazardous range of above 300, the haze shelter opening hours will be extended to 10pm.

Dense smoke haze from fires in Kalimantan was observed to drift towards Singapore, and smoke haze was also observed over Sumatra, said NEA.

“The dense smoke haze is expected to continue drifting towards Singapore overnight and tomorrow,” the agency added.

The 24-hour PSI for Singapore is forecast to be in the unhealthy to the very unhealthy range of above 200 on Oct 15.

NEA said that while N95 masks may be temporarily unavailable at some retail outlets due to increased demand, there are sufficient stocks of N95 masks in retailers’ warehouses and government stockpiles.

“As part of ongoing haze preparedness efforts, the Haze Task Force is working closely with retailers to replenish stocks and ensure the availability of N95 masks to the public,” it added.