Haze, protests in Hong Kong, Avengers film top Google searches here

Nothing sparked curiosity among Singaporeans this year quite like the haze, according to Google.

The haze topped not only the tech giant's overall trending searches chart, but also the trending Singapore news chart this year, which the firm compiles from the country's top searches via its search engine.

Hazy conditions in September sent the Pollutant Standards Index level into the "unhealthy" range for the first time since 2016. Firefly cancelled flights between Singapore and Malaysia and there were concerns, unfounded in the end, that the Formula One race would be affected.

Singaporeans also wanted to know more about the Hong Kong protests, which came in second on the trending searches chart.

But there was more than just serious news on Singaporean minds this year - Hollywood superhero movies Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel came in third and fourth respectively on the trending searches chart.

Globally, Avengers: Endgame, which concluded a series of blockbuster Marvel movies, is the highest-grossing film of all time. Captain Marvel is part of the popular Marvel superhero movie franchise.

As expected, Singaporeans also liked to follow trends, as they often googled the newest hot spots around town.

Newly opened shopping destinations Jewel Changi Airport and Funan mall were No. 2 and No. 4 respectively on the Singapore news chart, while glitzy club Marquee Singapore came in at No. 7 and fast-food chain Shake Shack was ninth.

Netizens also wanted to learn more about student Monica Baey, who was the fifth most-searched on the Singapore news chart.

Ms Baey, 23, sparked a national debate about sexual harassment when she took to social media to vent her frustrations that the National University of Singapore had not taken more action against a fellow student who had filmed her in her hall shower.

Curiously, Singaporeans were also interested in the fall of the Berlin Wall, as that search term was No. 7 in overall trends, and No. 2 in the chart for trending international news.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the historic moment when the barrier between East and West Germany was removed.