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Haze may hit Singapore in next 2 weeks as dry conditions in region expected to persist: Met Service

Under the prevailing south-easterly or south-westerly winds, Singapore may experience hazy conditions should the fires in surrounding regions intensify.

SINGAPORE – Singapore may experience hazy conditions in the next two weeks , as dry weather is set to continue in the surrounding region into the first fortnight of September, despite sporadic showers expected in the second week.

Haze may occur if fires in the region’s hot spots intensify, and prevailing south-easterly or south-westerly winds continue , the Meteorological Service Singapore said in its fortnightly weather advisory on Sept 1 .

With the prevailing dry conditions, there has been an escalation in the hot spot and smoke haze situation in the surrounding region , it added. Dense smoke haze was observed over southern and central Sumatra and various parts of Kalimantan on most days since around Aug 21 .

The National Environment Agency (NEA) will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates if the situation changes, the Met Service said . NEA will provide daily haze advisories if the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index reading enters the unhealthy range of 101 to 200.

Fair and occasionally windy conditions are expected on most days, particularly during the first week of September, said the weatherman.

There may be brief thundery showers over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon on a few days. The total rainfall for the first fortnight of September is forecast to be below average over most parts of the island.

Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 deg C and 35 deg C on most days , the weatherman said, adding that the mercury could slightly exceed 35 deg C on a few days .

Nights may also be warm and humid, with minimum temperatures staying above 27 deg C on most nights , the weatherman added.

The last two weeks of August were also marked by dry conditions , with fair weather on most days, as south-west monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region , the Met Service said.

There were short thundery showers over parts of the island on some days, and moderate to heavy thundery showers over the eastern, southern and central parts of Singapore in the early morning of Aug 30.

The highest daily total rainfall for the second fortnight of August of 53.8mm was recorded around Telok Blangah on that day.

In addition, the last two weeks of August was warm , with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 34 deg C on most days.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.5 deg C was recorded in Seletar on Aug 25 . Minimum temperatures remained above 27 deg C on several nights.

Also, Singapore recorded “well below average rainfall” in the second fortnight of August, the Met Service said, with the area around Admiralty registering rainfall of about 99 per cent below average .