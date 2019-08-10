Haze is less likely in Singapore for now, says NEA, as number of hotspots dropped

SINGAPORE - The Republic experienced brief showers in the morning on Saturday (Aug 10) with prevailing winds blowing mainly from the south-southeast.

The number of hotspots detected in Sumatra dropped from 68 to 36 due to cloudiness. Localised smoke plumes from hotspots in Riau continued to be observed.

As of 5pm, the 24-hr PSI was in the moderate range, between 62-67.

Showers are to be expected over parts of Singapore on Sunday, where prevailing winds are expected to blow from the southeast or south. The 24-hr PSI range is expected to remain in the moderate range while the 1-hr PM 2.5 readings for the next 24 hours is expected to be in Band I (normal).

For the next few days, the prevailing winds are expected to continue blowing from the southeast or south and the weather over Sumatra is likely to remain dry. The likelihood of being affected by haze is currently low.

The health impact of the haze depends on one's health status, the PSI level and the length and intensity of outdoor activity. Reducing outdoor activities and physical exertion can help to limit the ill effects of exposure to the haze, National Environment Agency (NEA) said.

The main air pollutant during the haze season is PM2.5, and the public should use the one-hour PM2.5 concentration reading as an indicator for immediate activities like going for a jog, the agency said.