Haze in Singapore: PSI may reach ‘very unhealthy’ range, says NEA

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SINGAPORE - The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) is forecast to be in the “unhealthy to low very unhealthy range”, the National Environment Agency said in its daily update on the haze situation on the evening of Oct 9.

“Moderate to dense smoke haze from southern and central Sumatra was observed to drift towards Singapore. Smoke haze was also observed in parts of Kalimantan,” the agency said.

“Some showers are forecast over Singapore and parts of the surrounding region over the weekend. However, dry conditions are expected to continue over parts of southern Sumatra and parts of Kalimantan. Under the prevailing southeasterly or southwesterly winds, smoke haze may continue to drift towards Singapore.”

The PSI readings at 6pm ranged from 135 in the north to 192 in the central part of Singapore. The latter reading, unchanged from 5pm, is the new high since haze returned to Singapore in September.

At 6pm, the PM2.5 readings ranged from 80 to 123.